Speaking to BBC Wiltshire, per the BBC Sport website, Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens confirms that striker Eoin Doyle is set to join relegated side Bolton Wanderers.

Doyle was on loan at Swindon last season from Bradford City, who he’d come down into League Two with the previous season. He hit the motherlode with the Robins, who bought him from the Bantams after he’d returned there briefly in January.

The Dublin-born hitman repaid Swindon’s faith in him by hitting 25 goals that were a huge part of their promotion to League One. Out of contract at the end of June, Swindon did make him the offer of a new deal at the club.

Wellens, in speaking to BBC Radio Wiltshire said:

“The money Bolton are throwing around for a player of his age, and a three-year deal at that, we couldn’t get to that I believe Doyley’s had a medical at Bolton, In fact, I’m surprised they’ve not released it yet.“

Wishing Doyle well, Wellens continued by adding:

“We’re moving up a level and it looks like a parting of the ways. And we wish him well. He’s been fantastic for this club. He’s done great for us, just as we’ve done great for him. He suited the way we played. But, when you get to Eoin’s age and a three-year deal is put in your lap, it’s very hard to turn down.”

Newly-promoted Swindon are looking to enter a bid for Doyle’s strike partner last season, Jerry Yates, but aren’t confident their bid will beat one that Rotherham have already received.

