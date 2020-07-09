Not many Millwall fans knew much about Jayson Molumby when he joined the club last summer.

The midfielder has impressed for the Lions this past season on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

As Gary Rowett scours the transfer market for signings this summer, he should try and bring him back to the Den for another year.

Molumby, who is 20 years old, has time on his side and has really benefitted from regular first-team football at Millwall. He has made 37 appearances in all competitions this term for the London club.

His chances of breaking into Brighton’s side next season are slim in the Premier League due to the abundance of options and quality they have in central midfield. Therefore, there is no reason why Graham Potter’s men won’t be open to loaning him out to the Championship again.

Molumby has slotted in nicely into the Lions’ side and should be on high up on their list of transfer targets.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international moved to England in 2015 to join Brighton having played for Villa FC and Railway Athletic as a youngster. He has since been a key player for the Seagulls’ Under-23’s but has played just twice for their senior side.

Molumby moving back to the Den for the next campaign would aid his development and give him another year of first-team football under his belt.

The Lions may have to act fast to land him though as Championship rivals could also have their eyes on him.

Should Millwall bring back Molumby?