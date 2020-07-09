Huddersfield Town forward Steve Mounie is being targeted by Turkish giants Trabzonspor ahead of a possible summer move according to Fotospor.

Mounie has been an impressive player for Huddersfield this season and despite the Terriers struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table, the Beninese international has scored eight goals in 26 appearances.

The 25-year-old arrived from Nimes on a four-year-deal for a club-record fee back in 2017 but it is thought that Danny Cowley’s side are keen to sell the striker to recoup transfer funds.

Mounie only has one year left on his current contract at Huddersfield and the club are concerned over losing him on a free transfer next summer if he doesn’t make the move now.

Trabzonspor boss Huseyin Cimsir has given the green light for the club to sign Mounie and with the striker open to a move this is a transfer deal that could potentially happen.

Mounie has been an impressive player for Huddersfield since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium but with the Terriers still battling to stay in the Championship, he may see his future lying elsewhere.

Should Huddersfield sell the striker they could use those funds to reinvest in other areas of their squad regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.

Huddersfield are currently 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table and just two points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining after drawing 0-0 with Reading on Tuesday evening. They next face relegation-threatened Luton Town in a huge game at the bottom of the table.

