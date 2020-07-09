Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley knows Sean Raggett well from managing him at Lincoln City.

The defender is out of contract at Norwich City this summer and should be targeted by his former manager on a free transfer.

Raggett, who is 26 years old, has spent this past season on loan at Portsmouth and played a key part in Kenny Jackett’s side getting into the League One Play-Offs.

Cowley will be eager to strengthen his Huddersfield squad over the coming months and should reunite with him in Yorkshire. If Raggett is released by Norwich then he may have a few clubs after him.

He would add more options and depth to the Terriers’ defensive options and proved himself in League One this past term so could he be handed an opportunity in the Championship?

Cowley signed him for Lincoln when they were in the National League from Dover Athletic and he helped the Imps win promotion to the Football League.

Norwich lured him away from Sincil Bank in 2017 but he has since played just twice for their first-team, having been loaned out back to Lincoln then to Rotherham United and Pompey since his move to Carrow Road.

Raggett will want to find a new permanent home this summer should he depart Norwich and Huddersfield would be ideal for him.

The Terriers need to secure their second tier status first and foremost but Cowley may be looking to use his contacts to put his own stamp on the club. Raggett was a hit under him at Lincoln and should be targeted for a reunion this summer.

Do you want Raggett, HTAFC fans?