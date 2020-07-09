As reported by Sky Sports, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed defender Djed Spence suffered a broken nose in their 2-0 win over Millwall.

The Middlesbrough right wing-back sustained the injury after Millwall defender Murray Wallace threw an apparent elbow into the face of Spence late on in the first half.

The incident went unpunished with Middlesbrough players and manager Neil Warnock incensed with the decision at the half time whistle.

The Boro defender returned to the field in the second half with a bandage across his nose and was instrumental in keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 win for the visitors.

“Djed had his nose smashed but I have not really looked into that,” said Warnock.

“He was worried at half-time about his good looks! I said the best way to answer that is to get the win.”

Opposition manager Gary Rowett also spoke out on the collision in an interview which appears on Teesside Live. The Millwall boss stated that Middlesbrough have reported the apparent elbow.

“There were some complaints with that, I think they’ve reported it after the game,” he said.

“And, I’ll be really honest, I haven’t seen the incident back. I thought it was a hand, if it’s more then we’ll apologise for that but I certainly don’t think it was necessarily intentional but I’ll have to see it again.

“They were definitely complaining about that as a moment in the game so that’s fine.”

Spence will likely be fit for Middlesbrough’s next game as they face Bristol City at home on Saturday afternoon,