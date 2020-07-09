West Bromwich Albion or Leeds United could be offered a Wembley date with Premier League champions Liverpool according to The Times.

In a yearly tradition, the Premier League champions take on the FA Cup winners and with the Reds having wrapped up the domestic title they will be invited to Wembley to participate in the contest.

It is understood that match will take place on August 23 but that date clashes with the Champions League final.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are still involved in the FA Cup but both could reach the Europa League final and the Champions League final respectively.

Should both of those sides be unable to feature against Jurgen Klopp’s men then it has been reported that the winners of the Sky Bet Championship could be invited instead.

As it stands, West Bromwich Albion top the division and are two points ahead of Leeds United although they have a game in hand and could overtake the Baggies if they beat Stoke City at Elland Road this evening.

There has not been any official confirmation that this will definitely take place but it could be a real incentive for both Leeds and West Brom to go ‘all out’ and try to win the title.

Winning a trophy is always a fantastic feeling for any football club but with the added bonus of a possible trip to Wembley to take on the best team in England could be just the push both of these sides need during the promotion run-in.

Who will win the Championship title?