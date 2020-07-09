Barrow have appointed David Dunn as their new manager.

Here are five players he could target for his new side-

Dominic Poleon- Dunn managed the ex-Leeds United, AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City striker at Oldham Athletic. Poleon, who is 26 years old, is a free agent after being released by League Two side Newport County.

Joseph Mills- He is out of contract at Forest Green Rovers and will be weighing up his next move. They have offered him a new deal. However, could Dunn be tempted to reunite with him at Holker Street after also managing him at Oldham?

Koby Arthur- Dunn crossed paths with the attacker during his playing days at Birmingham City. Arthur is unattached at the moment having previously been on the books at Macclesfield Town. He has most recently trained with Kidderminster Harriers and is a decent option for Barrow on a free.

Sean Scannell- This may be seen as an ambitious target but the new Barrow boss will know him from his spell as first-team coach at Blackpool last term. He has now been released by the Tangerines so will be looking to get back into the game.

Adi Yussuf- This is a familiar name to Barrow fans as he spent the 2017/18 season with them in the National League. The Blackpool striker has been loaned out to Solihull Moors and Boreham Wood since his move to Bloomfield Road last year and may be available again this summer.

In other Barrow news, they have released striker Byron Harrison, as covered by The72.

