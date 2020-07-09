Per the Sunderland Echo, Swindon boss Richie Wellens has said that they will be entering a counter bid for Jerry Yates after it emerged that Rotherham have had a concrete interest from another side.

The 23-year-old has spent the season on loan at Swindon, starring alongside the lethal boot of Eoin Doyle. Yates, himself, has contributed to Swindon’s promotion, hitting 13 goals of his own from 31 games.

That kind of form and level of output is obviously going to bring attention. That is seen by Rotherham, who have been promoted to the Championship, receiving a bid for his services.

Facing Blackpool and Sunderland interest, Swindon boss Wellens spoke to BBC Radio Wiltshire and confirmed that they would enter their own bid.

On this, Wellens said: “Rotherham have received a bid from another club. We will put a bid in over the next couple of days but the only problem is that it won’t be as much as the other club has offered.”

Swindon’s promotion to League One, a promotion fired by the scoring partnership of Eoin Doyle and Jerry Yates, will give them a level of cachet when it comes to attracting players to the club.

However, with Blackpool and Sunderland being established League One sides, they will have a greater pull and attraction when it comes to the transfer market. That could be why Wellens isn’t confident that Swindon’s bid will match what Rotherham have received so far.

