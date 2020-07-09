West Bromwich Albion have been linked with the possible transfer of Manchester United star Jesse Lingard according to The Independent.

Both West Ham United and West Brom are believed to be interested in the winger with the Hammers also looking at their defender Phil Jones.

Lingard has been linked with Leicester City, Everton and Newcastle United with the 27-year-old having found first-team football hard to come by this season due to the impressive performances of attacking trio Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be willing to allow Lingard to leave with the manager eyeing up potential new players, paving the way for fringe squad members such as Lingard to head for the exit.

Lingard is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2021 and the Premier League giants will be conscious of losing him on a free transfer should they not allow him to depart this summer.

REGULAR FOOTBALL

The winger’s form has severely declined over the past couple of seasons and although it is believed he is not looking for a move away from his boyhood club, regular football elsewhere may play a significant part on the decision of his immediate future.

Lingard hasn’t started in the Premier League since New Year’s Day and has barely featured since the turn of the year even as a substitute. His last appearance for United came in the FA Cup last month.

In the 20 appearances he has made this season he has failed to score or register an assist and with new signing Bruno Fernandes making a huge impact at Manchester United, Lingard’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

Although Lingard doesn’t appear to be the player he was a couple of years ago, his experience in the Premier League could be a coup for West Brom but whether he would be willing to make the move is unclear at this stage.

