Coventry City are not pursuing a deal for recently released Paris FC defender Samuel Yohou, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues have considered a move for him but he is no longer considered a target at this stage.

Yohou, who is 28 years old, is weighing up his options this summer having spent the past three years on the books at Paris FC in Ligue 2.

The ex-Ivory Coast Under-20 international started his career there and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He had a loan spell at Epinal before leaving on a permanent basis for a year at Beziers.

Yohou then returned to the French capital for a second spell at Paris in 2017 but is now considering his next move.

Coventry have been linked with him as they look to bolster their squad following their promotion to the Championship. However, for now, he will not be linking up with Mark Robins’ side.

The Sky Blues have been busy since winning the League One title and have signed midfielder Gustavo Hamer from PEC Zwolle and defender Julien Dacosta from Chamois Niortais.

They are expecting more signings over the coming weeks and are after midfielder Callum O’Hare, who spent last season on loan with them and has been released by Aston Villa, as covered by The72.

Yohou is a name for Coventry fans to keep an eye on this summer but it doesn’t look like he’s signing for them at the moment.

