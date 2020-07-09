West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic is believed to be in contact with Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi over a summer move according to Turkish Newspaper Takvim.

The Baggies have been consistently linked with a move for the Kosovan international in recent months and it appears that a deal for the striker could be edging ever closer.

Croatian manager Bilic is believed to have contacted Muriqi over a potential move and insisted that he wants to bring him to the Hawthorns next season.

Bilic has reportedly told Muriqi how much he likes him as a footballer and believes he would be a great addition to his West Brom squad.

Whilst in contact with Bilic, Muriqi is believed to have revealed to Bilic that he would love to play in the Premier League if both sides can reach an agreement over his transfer.

West Brom are said to have made an official approach for the 26-year-old and that discussions between themselves and the Turkish giants are progressing well over a summer move.

This season the striker has scored 17 goals for Fenerbahce in all competitions. His contract with the Turkish side will expire at the end of June 2023 meaning the Midlands club will need to pay a sizeable fee to bring him to the Hawthorns.

A lot would of course depend on which division West Brom find themselves in next season with them surely having to win promotion to the Premier League to have a genuine chance of signing someone of Muriqi’s calibre and pedigree.

A 2-0 win against Derby County on Tuesday evening took the Baggies to the top of the league and two points clear of second-placed Leeds United.

Would Vedat Muriqi be a good signing for West Bromwich Albion?