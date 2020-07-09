West Bromwich Albion have received a huge boost with the news that key player Grady Diangana isn’t injured as suspected following his withdrawal against Derby County on Wednesday evening.

Diangana confirmed in a response to a West Brom supporter on Instagram that there was “no injury” which will be of a huge relief to their fans with the on-loan winger having been such a key figure this season.

The 22-year-old scored an early goal against the Rams to put West Brom 1-0 up following a fine pass from Kamil Grosicki but was then forced off with what looked like an injury and was replaced by Callum Robinson.

The winger took a few games to get back to his best following lacklustre performances against Birmingham City, Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday but in the last two game against Hull City and Derby County he has been sublime.

Diangana’s pace an trickery has been a nuisance for defenders for the most part of the season and Slaven Bilic and West Brom will be delighted to hear that there has been no injury sustained.

The England Under-21 international has scored seven goals and supplied six assists in 26 Championship appearances while on loan at The Hawthorns this season.

They severely missed his influence in December and January when he was absent with a hamstring injury and his partnership with Matheus Pereira in attacking areas is simply a joy to watch.

Robinson arrived at the Baggies on loan in January and has been very impressive and it wouldn’t be an absolute disaster if he was brought in to replace Diangana for one or two of the remaining games.

Slaven Bilic could opt to rest the on-loan West Ham winger for Saturday’s game against Blackburn Rovers but knowing he can call upon him will be a huge relief for the Baggies boss.

How important has Grady Diangana been to West Brom this season?