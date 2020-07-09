According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Leeds United are getting themselves ready to make an offer to Benfica for their young, back-up defender Branimir Kalaica after he pinged up well on their scouting software.

Kalaica plays for Benfica B after joining the Portuguese giants at the start of July 2016 from Dinamo Zagreb. His contract at the club runs until 2022 but that is not going to deter the Whites if they decide to take their interest forward to a more concrete level.

United are not alone in their interest in Kalaica, though. The Mail Online’s David Kent has reported that they face competition from top-tier outfits Celtic and Watford who also have their eyes on the Croatian youngster.

The 22-year-old ball-playing central defender has featured extensively for Benfica’s second-string since arriving in Portugal. He’s made 87 appearances for Benfica B, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist. With the wealth of stars in front of him in the pecking order at Benfica, Kalaica has found it hard to break into the first-team thinking.

However, Veysey writes that this will not stop Leeds United who “are lining up an offer” for the 22-year-old centre-back “after he scored highly on their tracking tools.” These data-driven tools are said to have shown him in a positive light as the type of defender who drives the ball forward and ape the style of play Marcelo Bielsa wishes in his side.

Veysey writes that a ‘recruitment source’ has informed Football Insider that “Leeds are ready to test Benfica’s resolve to keep Kalaica with a firm bid.”

This bid, should it happen, could be seen as a way of Leeds United replacing Ben White. White has been immense at Elland Road since arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion on loan. Such has been his impact, that the Poole-born White has elevated himself out of United’s price range.

As such, he will need replacing and that replacement, should Football Insider be on the money, could be Branimir Kalaica.

