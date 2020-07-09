Bolton Wanderers are in a ‘strong position’ to sign Antoni Sarcevic, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The midfielder is a free agent with his contract at Plymouth Argyle expiring. They have tried to keep him but it appears his heart is set on a move away.

He has been linked with Salford City as he looks poised to move back up north, though it is the Trotters who are leading the race to sign him after upping their offer this week.

Sarcevic, who is 28 years old, has been a key player for Plymouth over the past four seasons and has made 130 appearances for the Pilgrims, scoring 21 goals.

The Manchester-born bagged 10 goals in all competitions last term to help Ryan Lowe’s side gain promotion to League One.

Prior to his move to Home Park, Sarcevic had spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Chester, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town. He is a proven player in League Two and would be a shrewd free transfer signing by Bolton.

The Trotters are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad with new boss Ian Evatt looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. They are looking to gain an immediate promotion back to the third tier and are also after striker Eoin Doyle, who scored 26 goals for Swindon Town last season, as reported by The72.

The North-West are expected to be busy this summer recruiting to build a squad capable of promotion.

Do you want Sarcevic, BWFC fans?