Hull City are showing ‘interest’ in signing Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The forward is keen on moving to Rangers on a permanent basis having spent the second-half of this past season on loan there. He is also on the radar of Lech Poznan as well as clubs in his native Switzerland.

Kamberi, who is 25 years old, joined Hibs in January 2018 and has since scored 21 goals in 70 games for the Edinburgh outfit. He then managed a single goal in six games for Rangers before the campaign was brought to a halt in March.

He started his career in Switzerland with Grasshoppers and broke into their first-team as a youngster. They decided to loan him out to the German second tier with Karlsruher before his switch to Hibs.

Kamberi hit the ground running immediately at Easter Road, bagging nine goals in 14 matches, to earn a permanent move there in June 2018.

He still has two more years left on his contract with Jack Ross’ side but may have played his final game for them, with Hull fighting to sign him.

The Tigers are battling against relegation at the bottom of the Championship but that is not stopping their recruitment plans. They have already signed defender Festus Arthur from Stockport County this summer and have seen Frenchman Thibaut Vion fail a medical at the club.

They may now target Kamberi to bolster their attack for next term.

