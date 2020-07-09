The Daily Record has reported that Bristol Rovers are ready to battle Scottish club Hearts for winger Sam Nicholson, who is a free agent after departing MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.

Last week, it was reported here on The72 that Bristol Rovers are interested in signing Scottish winger Sam Nicholson. Now, fresh reports have emerged regarding Nicholson’s situation.

It has been claimed by the Daily Record that Scottish outfit Hearts are interested in reuniting with Nicholson. However, it is added that as it stands, the two parties are “some way apart” in terms of wages, opening the door for Bristol Rovers to swoop in.

Nicholson is also reportedly open to a change of scenery, having previously spent time playing in Scotland with Hearts. The 25-year-old came through the Jam Tarts’ academy, playing in 127 games for the club before leaving for the MLS in 2017.

In America, Nicholson has played for Minnesota United and Colorado Rapids. In total, the Scot has notched up 68 appearances in the MLS, netting six goals and laying on five assists in the process.

After his departure from Colorado Rapids, the door has opened for Nicholson to return to the UK. He impressed in Scotland with Hearts, notching up 16 goals and 24 assists for the club after breaking through the club’s youth ranks.

Now, with Bristol Rovers looking to bring the winger in, it will be interesting to see if Nicholson opts to return to Hearts or takes on a new challenge at the Memorial Stadium.

