According to a report from The News, Portsmouth are ready to make a permanent bid for Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan.

Portsmouth are fresh off the back of a heartbreaking penalty defeat to Oxford United. After playing out two tightly contested play-off semi-final matches, the U’s got the better of Pompey on penalties.

Loan man Cameron McGeehan’s missed spot-kick opened the door for Ben Woodburn to secure Oxford’s place in the final. However, Portsmouth will not be closing the door on Barnsley midfielder McGeehan upon the climax of their season.

A report from The News has said that Portsmouth are ready to launch a bid to bring McGeehan back to Fratton Park on a permanent basis. Pompey are keen to secure a permanent deal for the Barnsley man, with McGeehan said to be “receptive” to the possibility of a move.

McGeehan’s contract with Barnsley comes to an end in one year having been with the club since summer 2017. He left Oakwell to join Portsmouth on loan in January to go in search of more consistent first-team football, going on to play in 15 games for Kenny Jackett’s side.

McGeehan impressed in Portsmouth’s midfield, scoring two goals and laying on one assist in the process.

The 25-year-old has plenty of experience in the Football League. McGeehan came through Norwich City’s academy and after two loan spells with Luton, he signing for the Hatters permanently in 2015. The midfielder notched up 106 appearances for Luton, scoring 31 goals and providing nine assists.

With Portsmouth keen on a permanent deal for McGeehan, it will be interesting to see if they can come to an agreement with Barnsley over a deal.

