Former Peterborough United, Exeter City and Mansfield Town goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik has announced his retirement on Twitter (see tweet below).

Upon the expiry of his contract with League Two outfit Mansfield Town, experienced goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik has announced his decision to retire from football.

Olejnik, 33, has brought an end to his playing career, revealing that he will be heading down a new career path. Olejnik will be pursuing a career in technology, a passion of his outside of playing football.

In his statement, Olejnik revealed he has been doing some thinking about his future over the course of the last three months, coming to the decision to bring an end to his career.

The shot-stopper thanked all those that have helped him over the course of his career, drawing on his favourite career experiences, picking out the 3-1 win over Chesterfield in the EFL Trophy final while with Peterborough in 2014.

Olejnik started out on Austria before signing for Aston Villa as a youngster in 2003. He left Villa after four years to join Falkirk, where the ‘keeper played in 114 games in a four-year stint with the club.

In 2011, Olejnik then signed for Peterborough United. He was the club’s number one while at London Road, notching up 106 appearances for the Posh. After leaving Posh, Olejnik went on to play for Exeter City and Mansfield Town, where he remained until this summer.

Now, with Olejnik announcing his retirement, the goalkeeper will be looking forward to pursuing a new career in technology.