Forest Green Rovers have confirmed on their official club website that defender Kane Wilson has signed from West Brom.

Young defender Kane Wilson has spent the last two seasons out on loan away from West Brom. The right-back has spent time with Walsall, Exeter City and Tranmere Rovers and now, Wilson has left West Brom on a permanent basis.

Forest Green Rovers have moved to snap up Wilson, bringing him to The New Lawn in a free transfer deal. Wilson has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the League Two side after his departure from West Brom.

Upon the announcement, both Wilson and Forest Green’s director of football Richard Hughes both spoke to the club’s official website. They both expressed their delight at the confirmation of the signing, with Wilson saying:

“I’m really pleased to be joining Forest Green, my family are so proud. Now I just can’t wait to get going for the new season”.

Hughes said: “We are really pleased to get this one done, we see Kane as a great asset to the football club and think he will be a good fit for us. He is the modern full-back and can affect the play at both ends of the pitch.”

Wilson, 20, is a product of the West Brom academy. Most of his experience of senior football came out on loan. He spent time with Walsall, Exeter City and Tranmere Rovers, also making one senior appearance for the Baggies.

Now, with Forest Green moving to bring Wilson in on a two-year deal, the young defender will be hoping to press on with his development.

