Swindon Town have confirmed on their official website that former Bournemouth and Doncaster Rovers defender Mathieu Baudry has signed a new deal with the club.

Mathieu Baudry joined Swindon Town on a one-year deal last summer after his release from MK Dons. His deal was poised to expire this summer and now, an update on his future has emerged.

The newly-promoted Robins have confirmed on their official club website that Baudry has signed a two-year deal with the club. He helped Swindon secure promotion to League One and has been rewarded with a contract that will keep him at The County Ground until 2022.

Upon the announcement of his new deal, Baudry spoke to the club’s official website. The defender moved to express his happiness at the extension, saying:

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal with the club, be here for the next two years and try to help build something special. This season I’ve seen the potential with the support, that this club has got and it’s unbelievable.

“We need that support next season because it’s going to be tough but we’ve got a great manager and a great staff, and a great core of young players. With your (the fans’) support, anything can happen.

“Personally, I feel like I’ve got a lot more to show than last season so I’m working already to prepare. We’ve seen what can happen to teams that are newly-promoted – teams like Luton, Bournemouth, Wycombe are trying to do it now where they go back-to-back almost.

“It’s going to be interesting and I’m just excited to get back, celebrate our title with the fans and create more memories. I can’t wait to see everyone back at the County Ground.”

Baudry, 32, has been playing in England since leaving French side ESTAC Troyes for Bournemouth in 2011. He spent a year and a half with the Cherries before leaving to join Leyton Orient in the summer of 2012. Baudry went on to play 157 times for Orient in four years before departing at the end of his contract.

Since then, Baudry has gone on to play for Doncaster Rovers, MK Dons and now Swindon.

