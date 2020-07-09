With the early curtailing of the season, many Ipswich fans were faced with a shortfall on their season tickets, of eight games left, five were at home and coupled with the Bury match lost due to the club being dissolved, many fans were eager to see what would occur.

A letter from the Owner arrived today, in the form of an E-Mail of course, and it began as such:

Dear supporter

As you will be aware our 2019/20 season ended eight games early, with five of those games to have been played at Portman Road. The club has been working on a make-good plan for all those who had season tickets, or had bought match tickets for those games missed.

From this point on, the letter would discuss how the virus and situation have affected the club, pointing out a worst-case scenario of a £10million “black hole” in the finances if everything were to hit the negative side of the coin.

The following options on the refund are taken from the email:-

a) Donate the money to the club for use in the academy or ITFC Community Trust. As a thank-you to those taking up this option, the club will issue you with ‘cash’ vouchers for use at the stadium to the value of 50 per cent of your donation value. So if for example your donation value is £100, we will issue you with £50 in vouchers.

b) A pro rata credit to the value of six league matches (rather than five) will be added to your online account to be used towards match tickets, memberships and events for 2020/21.

c) ‘Cash’ vouchers for use at the Planet Blue store, at the stadium for food and beverages, for tickets at the matchday ticket office and for matchday hospitality. The club will add 25 per cent on top of the refund value of the five missed games so for anyone entitled to – for example a £100 refund – will instead be issued with £125 in vouchers.

d) A refund for the cancelled five games repayable across your remaining direct debit payments for 2020/21 in equal instalments.

e) A 50/50 option. Donate 50 per cent of the refund to the club for use in the academy or ITFC Community Trust. You will also receive a 50 per cent cash refund repayable across your remaining direct debit payments for 2020/21 in equal instalments. As a thank-you to those taking up this option, the club will issue you with ‘cash’ vouchers for use at the stadium to the value of 25 per cent of your donation value. So if for example your donation value is £100, we will issue you with £25 in vouchers.

Depending on how you pay for your season ticket, the options change slightly, and it also takes into account those who have already renewed, indeed, the E-mail thanks the loyal (9,000 ish) who have committed to next season, (myself included) and it continues along the route of convincing fans to take the ‘leave it in’ options.

Overall, the options are not as bad as initially feared, and give reasonable options to cover most opinions, but the general consensus is mixed.

Options