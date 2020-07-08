The Sky Bet Championship table is a mirror of excitement. As interesting a race as it is at the top, it’s just as fascinating at the other end of the table with the relegation battle. That’s where Middlesbrough find themselves at the moment but they took a step away from it today with a 2-0 win away at Millwall.

It was a relegation battle that did for Jonathan Woodgate, the former Boro defender giving way to promotion specialist Neil Warnock. Warnock’s task is different this time, he is tasked with dragging Middlesbrough away from the mire.

Goals from Britt Assombalonga (68′) and Ashley Fletcher (87′ penalty) were enough to give the Teessiders all three points and a valuable three points at that. It was enough to lift Boro to 47 points and put them four places clear of relegation, albeit safety only by one point.

With only four games left, and with it being so tight at the bottom, any points and breathing space is valuable. What was nearly as important as the victory and three points was Boro’s display which was a massive improvement over previous displays.

It was a result that Middlesbrough’s Twitter account was in raptures about and this is what the club tweeted:

Much better. Much needed. GET IN #BORO — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 8, 2020

It was a tweet that was always going to get a response from fans. Here is how some of them have responded.

Middlesbrough fans respond after 2-0 Millwall victory

Unreal, everything clicked. Warnock masterclass,shotts stood out but the whole team was class today — Ronan Meehan (@ronanmeehan9) July 8, 2020

get in what a performance UTFB — Finlay (@Finlayyt) July 8, 2020

Shotton was immense.

Massive, massive win. — Ben (@TeaCider24) July 8, 2020

Impressive display — Siu Lung (@SiuLung15) July 8, 2020

Shows what can happen when you show fight and desire! Oh, and players on the right positions!!!! — Woodysleague1army (@InGibboWeTrust) July 8, 2020

Absolutely brilliant he never put a foot wrong and was rock solid 👍 — TheBigFella (@TheBigF28549203) July 8, 2020

We looked very organised 👍 — TheBigFella (@TheBigF28549203) July 8, 2020

Will Middlesbrough escape Championship relegation this season?