Middlesbrough fans are delighted after they beat Millwall 2-0 today.

Middlesbrough really needed a win in this match. They are struggling at the wrong end of the table and as play started today, Middlesbrough were in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone. Though it is worth mentioning they wouldn’t be relegated because of the potential Wigan Athletic points deduction. Even so, a win against Millwall was needed to make the situation at Riverside less stressful.

It would be a tough match against a Millwall side trying to get together some form so they can challenge for a place in the play-offs. But they were able to come away with the win after an impressive performance.

Their opening goal was controversial as it was believed that Ashley Fletcher fouled Jake Cooper in the build-up. But that didn’t matter to Middlesbrough as Fletcher made the most of the situation to race clear of the Millwall defence. In space, he teed up Britt Assombalonga who took the opportunity to score the first goal of the game.

Fletcher and Cooper would clash again when the latter tripped the striker to give Middlesbrough a penalty. Fletcher stepped up and scored the penalty to give the Teesside club the win and all three points.

As you would expect, Middlesbrough fans were delighted to get a win at such an important time of the season.

Love to see it! UTFB — Matthew Codd (@mattylewiscodd) July 8, 2020

Great team performance UTB!!! — Jonny Charlton (@CharltonJonny) July 8, 2020

Great result. 3 at the back works much better. — Scott Prentice (@scottprentice3) July 8, 2020

There was also a lot of praise for the performance of Ryan Shotton who was fantastic in the heart of the defence for Middlesbrough.

Ryan Shotton or Virgil Van Dijk — Adam M (@Adam_Macadie) July 8, 2020

A proper Team performance today. Shotton was outstanding! 👏👏👏 — Paul Galloway (@PaulAGalloway52) July 8, 2020

