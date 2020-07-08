Mateusz Klich was pretty much bombed out of Leeds United under Thomas Christiansen. Whatever didn’t gel between them saw Poland international Klich sent back to the Dutch Eredivisie half-a-season after arriving on from Twente FC on a £1.5million transfer. One pre-season and Marcelo Bielsa had seen enough to convince him. In conversation with Football Insider, former Whites striker Noel Whelan said that Klich is now back to his best.

Since returning from his loan with FC Utrecht, Klich is a bona fide mainstay in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United set-up. The always-running midfielder has started EVERY Sky Bet Championship game under Bielsa, that’s a run of 89 Championship games. Across all competitions, Mateusz Klich has notched up 103 appearances for the Whites.

Those 103 games have returned 16 goals and 14 assists. Sky Bet Championship-wise, Klich has 5 goals and 5 assists from this season but that pales into insignificance when looking at his contribution last season. Klich’s first season under Bielsa saw the popular Pole score 10 goals and weigh in with 8 assists in a perfect 46-game season.

Whilst he hasn’t hit those heights this season, he’s been as consistent as ever. Indeed, his display in the 3-1 win over Blackburn at the weekend was enough for Noel Whelan to tell Football Insider that Klich was back to his best.

Addressing this, Whelan said:

“Klich was up there for Man of the Match. He set the tone with the first goal. The hunger and desire, he was intense with his closing down all game long.”



Commenting further, Whelan added:

“Just when we needed a reaction from a disappointing result against Luton he steps up and sets the tone for everybody. Having the intelligence to pick the right pass for Bamford just shows his class. Both of them were under a lot of pressure going into that game.”

Leeds United fans will be hoping that Klich carries this over into the Stoke City game where Leeds United will be hoping to take all three points and step closer to the promised land of Premier League promotion.

Will Mateusz Klich be playing Premier League football with Leeds United next season?