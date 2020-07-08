Millwall fans were critical of their teams’ performance in their 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

The Lions were hoping to get a win after some recent poor performances. They still had a chance of qualifying for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs with a win and they were facing a team that were ripe for the taking. While Middlesbrough had bounced back for a match under head coach Neil Warnock, they had also lost some games over the last week.

Unfortunately for Millwall, they couldn’t beat Middlesbrough and would end up losing 2-0 to the Teesside club.

After a goalless first half, Ashley Fletcher was able to race on goal for Middlesbrough and passed the ball to Britt Assombalonga who took the golden opportunity to the score the opener. There was some anger from Millwall about this goal as they believed that Fletcher fouled Jake Cooper in the build-up. However, the referee deemed that was not the case and the goal stood.

And if only to rub salt into the wound, Cooper would actually foul Fletcher in the box, meaning Middlesbrough had a penalty. It would be Fletcher himself who would take the penalty. The former West Ham United man stepped up and scored from the spot in order to condemn Millwall to defeat.

As you can imagine, Millwall fans were disappointed with their performance and some believe that this is it for the season.

Couldnt pass, couldnt cross and Jed Wallace is a luxury player and if he ain't having a good game he becomes a passenger and liability. Got taught a lesson by warnock and boro today and they always looked good going forward and down the wings. — Steven Martin (@stevem984) July 8, 2020

It’s disappointing to lose but we’ve never been good enough for the top 6. It’s all about strengthening for next season and being able to play at home in front of no fans. That is the concern. — Richard Harris (@rharrisoneal72) July 8, 2020

Seasons over now 🤦🏼‍♂️ play the youth players — Callum_C1.7 (@callum_7) July 8, 2020

Awful performance. — James Willis (@james_willis95) July 8, 2020

Same old Millwall letting us down😩 — Tommy Selcuk (@TommySelcuk) July 8, 2020

Shambles, none of them wanted it. — James Edwards (@3d3rs) July 8, 2020

Millwall will hope to bounce back from this match with their match against Hull City on Saturday.

Were you happy with Millwall's performance?