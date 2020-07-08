Middlesbrough earned their first away win under Neil Warnock this afternoon, triumphing 2-0 over Millwall at The Den.

Goals from Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher separated the two sides, with the visitors coming away with all three points.

The result boosts Boro’s survival chances, rising to 18th in the table and two points outside of the relegation zone with four games left to play.

Chances came at a premium for both sides in a cagey opening 45 minutes, with the best opening coming for Neil Warnock’s side with huge claims for a penalty. Djed Spence beat the opposition defender with good skill and trickery and was brought down, but the referee waved play on.

The second half saw the game open up slightly, with a big chance falling to the head of Millwall forward Matt Smith. His directed header looked to be past Dejan Stojanovic in the Boro goal, but managed to get fingertips to it to keep the scores level.

The opener came after 68 minutes with Fletcher latching onto a through ball over the top and bearing down on goal, before squaring to his strike partner Britt Assombalonga to tap into the corner of the net (pictured below).

Millwall huffed and puffed and threw men forward, but Fletcher again broke the offside trap late on after a ball over the top from midfielder Jonny Howson. The striker was clean through, but was brought down in the box by Jake Cooper, who escaped with only a yellow for the foul.

Fletcher stepped up to take the spot-kick, rifling the ball into the top corner past Bartosz Bialkowski, and made sure the points went back to Teesside.