Steve Cooper is once again approved of as the Swansea City head coach.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Steve Cooper received an approval rating of +-8. This was after he was approved by 40% of West Bromwich Albion fans with 48% of fans disapproving of him. 12% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 50% (+10)

Disapprove: 40% (-8)

Don’t Know: 10% (-2)

Net Approval Rating: +10 (+18)

As you can see, Steve Cooper has become more popular as the Swansea City head coach. This change has made him approved as the manager again, after last week being disapproved of. It is great news for Cooper as it shows that Swansea fans are willing to back him again if they get the results to back it up. The concern is that even though he has risen in popularity, he is nowhere near the Net Approval Rating that he had back in Week 1 which was one of the more impressive numbers in the Sky Bet Championship.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +84

Week 2: -8

Week 3: +10

Do you agree with Steve Cooper's approval rating?