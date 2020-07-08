Phillip Cocu’s popularity as the Derby County head coach has remained stable over the last week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Phillip Cocu received an approval rating of +90. This was after he was approved by 94% of Derby County fans with 4% of fans disapproving of him. 2% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 93% (-1)

Disapprove: 6% (+2)

Don’t Know: 1% (-1)

Net Approval Rating: +87 (-3)

As you can see, Phillip Cocu’s popularity as the Derby County head coach has slightly dropped, though this is just within the standard margin of error. This means we can say that his popularity is remaining stable but there has been a disappointing trend. Since Week 1 when Cocu had a +92 Net Approval Rating, his popularity has now dropped five points over the last two weeks. It is surprising to see this trend continue because they did get four points in their last two games. That one point though game from a draw with East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest. The inability to beat their rivals may have contributed to the dip.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +92

Week 2: +90

Week 3: +87



Do you agree with Phillip Cocu's approval rating?