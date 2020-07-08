Neil Harris’s popularity as the Cardiff City head coach has risen for the second week in a row.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Neil Harris received an approval rating of +73. This was after he was approved by 84% of Cardiff City fans with 11% of fans disapproving of him. 4% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 90% (+6)

Disapprove: 6% (-5)

Don’t Know: 4% (0)

Net Approval Rating: +84 (+11)

As you can see, Neil Harris’s popularity as the Cardiff City head coach has risen by a good margin. This is the second week in a row that Harris’s popularity has got higher. It is no surprise that Harris is becoming far more popular as the Cardiff manager over the last few weeks. They have started to establish themselves in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs and it has become more likely they finish in the top six in recent weeks. If this continues, his popularity will continue to rise over the next few weeks.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +50

Week 2: +73

Week 3: +84

Do you agree with Neil Harris's approval rating?