It was something of a surprise when Jay Spearing left Bloomfield Road after negotiations between himself and Blackpool failed to agree to terms on a new deal with the Seasiders. Now the Blackpool Gazette reports that the free agent is attracting interest from a host of clubs.

That interest is more than justified when you track back through Spearing’s career and look at his football journey. He started out at Boyhood club Liverpool, making his way up from the youth set-up ad into the first-team reckoning. From the Reds, it was a brace of loan deals to Leicester and Bolton where he picked up vital experience.

He left Liverpool in early August 2013, signing for Bolton in a £1.4million deal. There was a loan to Blackburn (Jan 2015-May 2015) before Bolton let him loose at the end of June 2017. He was snapped up by Blackpool later that summer and has been at Bloomfield Road since then.

The Gazette says that interest in Spearing is high and you’d expect that to be so. After all, he has 147 Championship, 142 League One and 30 Premier League appearances under his belt. Interest in acquiring his services comes from the likes of Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers, former club Bolton Wanderers and League One side Sunderland.

Sunderland are seen as favourites but all those interested clubs might need to take a backseat according to something the Gazette states. They first write that Spearing won’t consider a drop to League Two, leaving just Sunderland in the running, before making another huge point.

They then write that they understand “Spearing has been offered a coaching role with boyhood club Liverpool,” before continuing and adding, “which would further complicate the situation.“

Where will Jay Spearing next turn up?