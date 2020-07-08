Sabri Lamouchi’s popularity has the Nottingham Forest has dropped again this week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Sabri Lamouchi received an approval rating of +84. This was after he was approved by 92% of Nottingham Forest fans with 8% of fans disapproving of him. 0% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 89% (-3)

Disapprove: 11% (+3)

Don’t Know: 1% (+1)

Net Approval Rating: +78 (-6)

As you can see, the popularity of Sabri Lamouchi as the Nottingham Forest has dropped by a decent margin this week. Last week his popularity dropped as well, though that could have been written off as within the margin of error. While this drop isn’t large, it isn’t small enough to be written off as within the margin of error. This would be seen as surprising as Forest have had a decent week, picking a win and a draw in their last two games. However, some fans may be angry because that draw came against East Midlands rival Derby County.

While this poll was open and taking responses, Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 to Fulham.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +86

Week 2: +84

Week 3: +78

Do you agree with Sabri Lamouchi's approval rating?