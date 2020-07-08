Let’s be honest about this, Matheus Pereira is far too good for the Sky Bet Championship. The Sporting star has been on loan at West Bromwich Albion this season and, after lighting up the second-tier, the Baggies have signed him on a permanent transfer. However, Portuguese source Record has written an article that should act as a warning to the Black Country side.

The Brazilian/Portuguese flyer has been a phenom this season. He’s featured in 37 Sky Bet Championship games for West Brom and in those games has scored 8 goals and provided an impressive 19 assists. It is this output that has helped the Baggies keep plugging away at the top of the table.

It was obvious that West Brom was going to go all-in for Pereira; they couldn’t afford not to really. Those 27 goals contributions effectively forced their hand and the £8.1million they were to pay for him pales into insignificance against his output.

Still, with the purchase signed off, Record has a warning for the Baggies, an ultimatum so-to-speak. In an article entitled ‘Matheus Pereira will be paid to Sporting in 6 months’, Record writes that West Brom has until Christmas “to pay the full amount” of the transfer.”

Record, calling this “fresh and fast money,” write that Sporting will use the amount paid for Pereira as a “cushion” for the transfer market. West Brom fans will be hoping that Pereira’s input continues to be as glowing over the last games of the season to maintain a cushion between themselves and the playoff pack snapping at their heels.

Whichever way you wish to interpret it, West Brom has a six-month deadline to meet with the Pereira deal.

Where will West Brom be playing their football next season?