Scott Parker has bounced back in popularity as Fulham head coach in the last week though he remains unpopular.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Scott Parker received an approval rating of -65. This was after he was approved by 13% of Fulham fans with 78% of fans disapproving of him. 9% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 27% (+14)

Disapprove: 67% (-11)

Don’t Know: 5% (-4)

Net Approval Rating: -40 (+25)

As you can see, Parker has jumped in popularity as the Fulham head coach over the last week. Interestingly, he is now back at the same popularity that he had in Week 1 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. But this still means that even though Fulham are chasing promotion, Parker is still very unpopular within his own fanbase. The jump in popularity is not surprising as they have had a very good week, picking up two wins against QPR and Birmingham City.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Fulham beat Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: -40

Week 2: -65

Week 3: -40

Do you agree with Scott Parker's Approval rating?