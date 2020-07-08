Thomas Frank remains very popular as the Brentford head coach.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Thomas Frank received an approval rating of +95. This was after he was approved by 96% of Brentford fans with 1% of fans disapproving of him. 2% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 97% (+1)

Disapprove: 3% (+2)

Don’t Know: 0% (0)

Net Approval Rating: +94 (-1)

As you can see, Thomas Frank remains very popular despite the fact his net approval rating has dropped one point. This though can be written off as within the margin of error. This drop was not because Frank is less approved of, in fact, that slightly increased. However, the one-point drop in his net approval rating was created by the 2% who didn’t know if they approved or disapproved of him last week saying they now disapprove of Frank. This is still surprising because Brentford and Frank have had a fantastic week after registering wins over Reading and Wigan Athletic.

During the time this poll was open, Brentford beat Charlton Athletic 2-1.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +84

Week 2: +98

Week 3: +92

Do you agree with Thomas Frank's approval rating?