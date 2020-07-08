Marcelo Bielsa’s popularity as Leeds United has slightly dropped over the last week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Marcelo Bielsa received an approval rating of +98. This was after he was approved by 97% of Leeds United fans with 2% of fans disapproving of him. 1% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 97% (-2)

Disapprove: 2% (+1)

Don’t Know: 1% (+1)

Net Approval Rating: +95 (-3)

While Leeds have had a good week, the fact Bielsa was almost unanimously approved of last week meant there was very little that could happen other than him dropping in popularity. Last week on Tuesday night, Leeds weren’t able to get a win against Luton Town after they drew with them 1-1. Stuart Dallas grabbed the point for Leeds after Harry Cornick put Luton ahead more than ten minutes earlier. They bounced back and got all three points at the weekend as they beat Blackburn Rovers. The goals for Leeds came from Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich with Adam Armstrong getting a consolation for Blackburn.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +84

Week 2: +98

Week 3: +92

Do you agree with Marcelo Bielsa's approval rating?