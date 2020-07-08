As announced by the club’s website, and publicised on Twitter (below), Blackpool has made Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta their second signing of the summer.

The centre-back, described by the Blackpool Gazette as “a quick, modern-day defender” joined the Tangerines after turning down the offer of a new deal to stay at Brisbane Road. Instead, he arrives in the North West on a two-year deal with Blackpool retaining the option to extend this by a further year.

Ekpiteta came into league football with Leyton Orient at the end of January 2018, signing from non-league side East Thurrock before being loaned back to them for a month. Since arriving at the Brisbane Road outfit at the start of March 2018, Ekpiteta has made 76 appearances for the O’s, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists.

Player’s view on the move:

I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I’ve spoken to Neil and the Club is oozing positivity at the moment, so I feel this is a perfect opportunity to show what I can do. I love to defend and am also confident to play with the ball at my feet when the time is right, so I feel I have a lot to offer to Blackpool.

Manager view on the move:

Marvin is an exciting young defender with bags of potential, and we’re thrilled to have him here. He’s a player who has progressed from non-league and has impressed everywhere he has been, and this is the next step in his career. He’s an athletic defender, who will be a wonderful asset to the squad going forward.”

Ekpeteta is a former England C international, making one appearance in mid-October 2018 against Estonia’s Under-23s where he played for the whole game in the centre of defence. Now he has the chance to make a bigger name for himself with the step up to League One football with the Seasiders.

