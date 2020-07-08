Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Sunderland academy product Cole Kiernan.

The news was announced via the club’s official website, with Kiernan signing on a professional contract, although the length of the deal is yet to be reported.

The striker was a vital part of Sunderland’s under-18s squad, scoring five goals in 15 appearances, and even made his senior bow for the Black Cats in October 2019 as they triumphed over Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup 3-2.

His performances at youth level previously caught the attention of the Republic of Ireland under-18s head coach Andy Reid, who called him up to the squad for a friendlies against both Austria and Norway last year.

Following the announcement of his arrival on Teesside, the Head of the Academy setup at Middlesbrough Craig Liddle said: “Cole was a player we wanted to sign a few years ago, and we’re delighted to be able to bring him to the club now.

“We’ve been following his progress and his development at Sunderland, and when the opportunity came about to sign him on a professional contract we were keen to do so.

“Cole joins a number of our other young players who have progressed through our Academy in signing pro contracts this summer, and we’re looking forward to working with them all when the new season starts.”

The 18-year old is one of several Sunderland scholars who have recently opted to move elsewhere to sign professional terms, instead of remaining at the Stadium of Light.