Swansea City have a decision to make on the future of Barrie McKay at the club this summer.

McKay, who is valued at £800,000 on Transfermarkt, made just four league appearances for the Swans under Steve Cooper earlier this season before they loaned him out to Fleetwood Town in January.

He still has a year left on the three-year deal he signed at the Liberty Stadium in 2017 but the Welsh side need to decide whether he is in their plans for next term.

It could be the case that he comes back and fights for his place next season. If not, then they may sell him over the coming months to avoid losing him for free in 2021.

McKay signed for Swansea from Nottingham Forest and scored three goals in 31 games during his first campaign at the club. However, the change of manager to Cooper last summer saw his first-team opportunities become scarce.

The once-capped Scotland international joined Rangers as a youngster from Kilmarnock and went onto become a key player for the Glasgow giants before Nottingham Forest lured him down the border in 2017.

He then spent a year at the City Ground prior to his move to Swansea.

McKay is a talented player and impressed for Fleetwood on loan. He is a decent option for Swansea to have in their squad but it is likely that he wants to be guarenteed regular football.

If he does become available for transfer or loan this summer, he could have a few clubs after him.

Does McKay have a future at Swansea?