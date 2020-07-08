Cardiff City run the risk of losing Danny Ward on a free transfer this summer.

The striker has agreed to play for the Bluebirds until the end of the current campaign but is still poised to leave for nothing as it stands.

Ward, who is 28 years old, has scored seven goals in 27 games in all competitions for the Championship side this season.

He is a useful option for Neil Harris to have in his squad and has proven this past term that he has a goal in him. Therefore, losing him for free, potentially to a league rivals, would be a big blow.

Ward joined Cardiff in 2017 from Rotherham United and was part of the Neil Warnock side who won promotion to the Premier League during his first year at the club.

He is an experienced forward in the Football League having racked over 300 appearances in his career to date. He has also previously played for the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Swindon Town and Huddersfield Town in the past.

Ward offers Cardiff more depth and another dimension in attack so they need to try and agree terms with him over a contract extension. However, financial woes after Covid-19 could play a part in their ability to spend money.

If the Bradford-born forward does leave the Cardiff City Stadium this summer, there is no doubt that he could have a few clubs after him.

Harris’ men are currently sat in 6th place in the Championship with four games left of the season to play.

Will Cardiff keep Ward?