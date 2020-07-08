Middlesbrough take on Millwall at The Den at 3pm today, and many fans have called for Marvin Johnson to be axed from the starting eleven.

The winger has been used as a left-back or left wing-back predominantly since the restart, but has failed to impress.

The Boro Breakdown Podcast has created a favoured line-up for the game on their Twitter page, but many supporters have reacted to their inclusion of Johnson in particular.

This supporter preferred to reintroduce Marc Bola to the fold. The 22-year old signed in the summer but was shipped out on loan to Blackpool in January. He has now returned to Teesside and will be eligible to play against Millwall this afternoon.

This fan again claims Johnson is ‘all over the place’, and would replace him for the visit to The Den today.

Johnson ‘worries’ this fan, and calls for Adam Clayton to be included too.

This supporter plays on the fact Johnson was signed as a winger and suits that position far more than being utilised in defence.

Middlesbrough sit in 22nd in the Championship standings and could be in trouble come the end of the season unless they pick up results quickly. They are four points off the bottom of the table with five games remaining.

Neil Warnock’s side will be hoping to get some points on the board soon, starting with Millwall later on today, before playing Bristol City at the weekend, followed by Reading, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.