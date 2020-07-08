Preston North End boss Alex Neil managed midfielder Greg Docherty at his former club Hamilton Academical.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international is now on the books at Rangers but could the Lilywhites’ manager target him this summer?

Docherty, who is 23 years old, struggles for regular game time at Ibrox and was loaned out to fellow Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in the January transfer window.

He is returning to Steven Gerrard’s side this summer but should be targeted by Preston.

The midfielder would add more options and depth to the Championship outfits’ midfield department and would get more regular game time under his former boss Neil.

Docherty impressed on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town during the 2018/19 season, scoring 10 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career at Hamilton and played over 100 games for the Accies as a youngster to earn a dream move to Rangers in January 2018. However, he has played just 19 times for the Glasgow side.

Preston’s chances of getting into the Play-Offs are slipping away this term and Neil is likely to be preparing for another season in the Championship again over the coming months.

Docherty would fit the bill for his side as he is still young and has a point to prove to parent club Rangers.

Neil should seek to use his contacts from former clubs to bolster his squad and ensure they can maintain a strong push for the top six all season and not fall away at the end.

Should PNE target Docherty?