Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray managed Jacob Murphy on loan at Coventry City in the 2015/16 season.

The pacey winger has fallen down the pecking order at current side Newcastle United and has spent this past campaign on loan in the Championship at Sheffield Wednesday.

Newcastle could seek to offload him again this summer so should Mowbray look to reunite with him at Ewood Park?

Murphy, who is 25 years old, has scored five goals in 39 games for Wednesday in all competitions. It is yet to be known whether the Owls want to bring him back to Hillsborough when his loan spell expires.

The ex-England Under-21 international would be ideal for Blackburn. He is proven at this level, knows their manager and would add more depth to their attacking options.

Murphy started his career at Norwich City and went onto make 42 appearances for the Canaries’ first-team, chipping in with 10 goals. He also had loan stints away from Carrow Road at Swindon Town, Southend United, Blackpool, Scunthorpe United, Coventry and Colchester United to gain experience.

Newcastle signed him in July 2017 and he was a regular for them during his first season with the North-East side. However, he has since fallen out-of-favour and was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion last term before joining Sheffield Wednesday.

Blackburn should now swoop to sign him this summer to bolster their squad for the next campaign and make them genuine promotion candidates.

Should Blackburn target Murphy?