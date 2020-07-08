Bradford City are being linked with a move to re-sign Billy Clarke, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The forward is set to become a free agent after rejecting a contract from fellow League Two side Grimsby Town.

Clarke, who is 32 years old, spent the second-half of last season with the Mariners after joining from Plymouth Argyle in the January transfer window.

He left Bradford last summer and later signed for the Pilgrims but could now be on his way back to Valley Parade for a third spell.

Clarke started his career at Ipswich Town and rose up through their youth ranks before having loan spells away as a youngster at Colchester United, Falkirk, Darlington, Northampton Town and Brentford.

He was signed by Blackpool in 2009 but struggled to make an impact during his time at Bloomfield Road and left for Crawley Town two years later after a brief loan spell at Sheffield United.

The Irishman became a key player for Crawley and scored 24 goals in 92 games for them which earned him his first move to Bradford in 2014.

Clarke bagged 25 goals in 122 appearances for the Bantams before moving onto Charlton Athletic in 2017. However, he moved back to Valley Parade after just over a year with the Addicks.

As Stuart McCall scours the transfer market this summer looking to strengthen his squad, could he look to a familar face? Clarke would add more experience and depth into Bradford’s squad.

Would you take Clarke back, Bradford fans?