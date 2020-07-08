Nottingham Forest are keen on Tranmere Rovers winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, according to a report by Football Insider.

Celtic are also believed to be interested in the exciting wideman.

Blackett-Taylor, who is 22 years old, scored five goals and gained six assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season. Tranmere will face a battle to hold onto him this summer after their relegation to League Two.

The Whites only signed the youngster in June last year and he signed a two-year deal at Prenton Park.

Blackett-Taylor rose up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa and went onto make two appearances for their first-team, as well as have a loan spell away at Walsall before leaving the Midlands club on a permanent basis.

Nottingham Forest are currently battling for promotion to the Premier League and are sat in 5th position, seven points inside the Play-Offs with four games left of the season to play.

Their uncertainty of what league they are in next term hasn’t stopped Sabri Lamouchi’s side plotting potential summer moves and Blackett-Taylor is someone who has apparently caught their eye.

The Birmingham-born winger looks to have a bright future in the game and is eager to prove Villa wrong for letting him leave last year.

In other Tranmere news, they are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Micky Mellon, who left the club for Dundee United.



