Said Benrahma, Brentford’s tricky winger, continues to shine for the Bees and scored again last night. He also continues to receive praise from Chelsea fans on Twitter who are carefully monitoring what is said to be clear interest from the Blues in him.

This summer looks as if it will be one where Brentford will have to steel themselves for losing the electric Benrahma. Chelsea are said to be heavily in for the Algerian, according to the following tweet, after his displays have continued to light up the Sky Bet Championship.

#Chelsea have entered into talks with Said #Benrahma's representatives. Chelsea have formally expressed an interest in the player to Brentford. Leicester and Arsenal interested. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 15, 2020

It is said that a move for Benrahma will cost Frank Lampard’s outfit a cool £22.5million. This would represent a transfer profit of £21million for the flying wing who joined the London club for a rather measly £1.5million in July 2018.

The reason why Chelsea are even entertaining interest in Benrahma boils down to two things: goals and assists. The Algerian international has both of those in spades. Since arriving at Brentford, Benrahma has been a revelation. He has scored 26 goals and provided 26 assists in just 84 appearances for the club.

Those goals are split across 11 goals and 17 assists last season in what was his first season in English football. He has eclipsed that this season with 15 goals and 9 assists in the Sky Bet Championship, including four goals in his last two games.

His continued glowing performances are continuing to draw Chelsea fans to Twitter. Many are urging the club to buy him but the need for him is not universal. Some fans think that the Blues need to focus elsewhere.

Chelsea fans split over the need for Benrahma deal

Here are some fans who think that grabbing Benrahma is a must:

Kai havertz and Benrahma @ChelseaFC come on — Bluegeezer (@timkilosi) July 8, 2020

Benrahma & Havertz in and Willian, Pedro out sounds brilliant to me can even Let Giroud go — Rob (@ODOIxPULISIC) July 8, 2020

Kai Havertz and Said Benrahma heavily linked to Chelsea. 😍😍#CFC#TransferTalk — Mandar (@Maddy_CFC) July 8, 2020

Benrahma over Havertz — 1DON (@therealmillo1) July 8, 2020

It would be awesome if they can bag both benrahma and havertz and still have the funds for rice and a new Lb — @David (@David75564141) July 8, 2020

These fans aren’t that sure, they see that Chelsea have priorities in other areas that need sorting out first.:

Havertz is pretty much done. I expect it to be done by this week. I mean…. it’s the best transfer we’ve done since Hazard imo. As for the Benrahma news, it’s so overkill. We have 4 players that can play on the wings if Havertz joins and Willian leaves. GET DEFENDERS NOW! — Bobby (@CFCRole) July 8, 2020

All good grabbing Benrahma (not into this buy) and Havertz but we need a new CB and LB. — Papi – UTC (@kingjakecp) July 8, 2020

Well tbh we need a CB/LB more than a winger /midflielder. Benrahma, Havertz? Anyone will do. But CB should be a high priority. Thats how it is! #CFC — Shubham T (@Sarricastic) July 8, 2020

Can’t wait to sign Havertz and Benrahma and play a 0-5-5 next year. #CFC — Matt Lyness (@Matt_Lyness) July 8, 2020

So we're apparently getting Benrahma and Havertz… swear every game next season is just gonna be outscore and inshallah 😭😭 — J X Y (@CFCJxy) July 8, 2020

It seems that it is a mixed Chelsea bag when it comes to thinking about Said Benrahma. Yes, some Blues fans are urging to club to go all-in for him whilst others are urging either caution of other positions be filled.

Where will Said Benrahma be playing his football next season?