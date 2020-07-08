Brentford have emerged as early frontrunners to sign Portsmouth starlet Ronan Curtis, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

Derby County, Reading and Blackburn Rovers have been linked with moves for him in the past.

Portsmouth are bracing themselves for bids for their key winger with them staying in League One next season.

Curtis, who is 24 years old, caught the eye again for Kenny Jackett’s side this past campaign and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

He joined Portsmouth in May 2018 for a bargain fee of just £100,000 from Derry City and has become a hit with the third tier side. He chipped in with 11 goals in his debut at Fratton Park.

His form has also attracted the Republic of Ireland set-up of whom he has now made three caps for at international level.

Brentford are battling for promotion to the Premier League and have been on fire since the return of football from lockdown. Thomas Frank’s side are just two points off the automatic promotion places and are piling some serious pressure on Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

The Bees have been smart in their recruitment over the past few years and will already have their sights set on potential summer acquisitions.

Curtis has been impressive for Portsmouth over the past two years and it would be interesting to see how he does at a higher level.

