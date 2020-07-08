Leeds United are set to have a double injury boost with the news that Helder Costa and Stuart Dallas are both available for their game against Stoke City at Elland Road.

As reported by Leeds Live, manager Marcelo Bielsa revealed that both took part in training yesterday and could now feature against the Potters.

Both Costa and Dallas had been involved in every Championship game so far this season but despite the fixtures coming thick and fast they now look set to return.

Barry Douglas replaced Dallas at left-back at Ewood Park, whilst Ezgjan Alioski moved to the left-wing, with Jack Harrison covering Costa on the right.

The news will be of a huge boost to Bielsa who will be happy to have as many fit players as possible with the short turnaround of fixtures over the next couple of weeks.

Leeds beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 in their last game and managed to cope without two of their key players but this will give Bielsa a selection headache for the Stoke clash.

The Whites’ gap to third place was cut to just three points on Tuesday evening as Brentford came from behind to beat Charlton Athletic 2-1.

Their closest rivals West Bromwich Albion are in action against Derby County this evening as they look to leapfrog Leeds in the table.

With each game becoming more and more crucial for Bielsa’s side, the Argentine coach will be delighted to have Costa and Dallas as his disposal as they look to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.