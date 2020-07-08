Coventry City “remain keen” on signing Callum O’Hare on a permanent basis, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The midfielder is a free agent after being released by Aston Villa and is weighing up his next move.

Coventry have already signed Gustavo Hamer and Julien Dacosta so far this summer and are looking to continue their recruitment drive.

O’Hare, who is 22 years old, is still on their radar after his impressive past season on loan. He made 39 appearances for the Sky Blues in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and seven assists to help them win the League One title.

The ex-England Under-20 international rose up through the youth ranks at Villa and has made nine appearances for their first-team.

He spent time out on loan in League Two at Carlisle United during the second-half of the 2018/19 season before Dean Smith decided to loan him out again to Coventry this past term.

O’Hare slotted in nicely into the Sky Blues’ starting XI and bringing him to the club on a permanent basis would boost their chances of success in the Championship.

Coventry are gearing up for their return to the second tier after a lengthy absence and are being smart with their recruitment. The signings of Hamer and Dacosta show they are scouting Europe for potential players.

Mark Robins’ are expected to turn their attentions to attacking acquisitions soon, as reported by The72 yesterday.

