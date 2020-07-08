Leeds United could be set to receive a huge transfer blow in their pursuit of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard with the SPL club confident he will sign a new deal at the club according to Football Insider.

We revealed at The 72, that Celtic had put a £40million price tag on their star striker as they looked to warn off potential suitors.

Neil Lennon’s side are now reportedly becoming increasingly confident that they can persuade Edouard to sign a bumper new deal at the club.

It is not thought that an agreement has been reached but discussions have taken place and the Celtic hierarchy are now hoping that they can keep the Frenchman at the club.

Should they manage to tie Edouard down to a new deal, this would represent a huge boost to Celtic as they look to secure a tenth SPL title in a row next season in which they believe the striker will have a huge part to play in.

Edouard was named as Scottish Player of the Year for his performances in the 2019-20 campaign and his impressive performances have attracted interest from clubs in England.

The 22-year-old signed a four-year contract in the summer of 2018 when his initial season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain was converted into a club-record £9million transfer.

In 45 appearances for the Scottish champions last season he scored 27 goals and recorded 19 assists.

If he decides to stay at Celtic this would be a huge blow to Leeds who have shown an interest in the striker as they look to add attacking reinforcements to their squad.

The Yorkshire giants are currently top of the Championship table and look on course for a return to the Premier League but they will need to add strikers to their ranks regardless of what division they are in next season.

Would Odsonne Edouard be a good signing for Leeds United?