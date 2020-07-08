Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion could face a disadvantage should they win promotion to the Premier League with a new rule set to be introduced in 20/21.

As reported by The Athletic, the rule which has been introduced since the Coronavirus outbreak which has allowed clubs to use five substitutes instead of two is set to be extended into next season.

The Premier League voted for the rule as it allowed clubs to make more substitutions taking into account the extended break because of the pandemic could lead to more injuries and fitness issues.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and West Ham United were against the rule but it has since gone ahead although some have been unhappy as they believe due to their smaller squads it gives other clubs an unfair disadvantage over them.

Football journalist Michael Cox has previously said back in May, that five subs will inevitably favour the bigger clubs. “Leaving aside injuries and contractual situations for a minute, Pep Guardiola could, for example, start with a front five of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Leroy Sane.”

“He could then introduce Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden in their places. Then in extra time, Rodri could replace Fernandinho. It will… inevitably benefit the bigger clubs.”

This new rule which is set to be extended could unfortunately put the likes of Leeds United and West Brom at a disadvantage should they win promotion to the top-flight.

Finances are already strained due to the Coronavirus outbreak and with the promoted sides having to invest in order to give them a realistic chance of staying in the division, this may ultimately make things harder for them.

Should the five substitution rule be carried into next season?